Case registered against Chandrababu Naidu, now in Guntur

Amaravati: An case was registered at Arundelpet police station in Guntur on Tuesday against former chief minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and others under Sections 188.505(1)B0 (2) IPC 54. DMA 2005 on the basis of a complaint lodged by an advocate Pachala Anil Kumar.

In his complaint, the advocate alleged that Chandrababu Naidu and his party leaders had spoken in the media about the second wave of coronavirus, particularly in Andhra Pradesh. He said they said new N440K variant of coronavirus originated in AP and is 10 to 15 times more dangerous, it is spreading rate is higher than normal virus and causes significant human losses.

"It is irresponsible and erroneous statement about coronavirus which caused a great deal of agony and pain to the people. The AP people are facing mental stress and the statements lead to more number of deaths," the complaint said adding that although the CCMB report specified that the N440K variant is not much dangerous, he Chandrababu Naidu deliberately intended to create panic in the minds of people in this pandemic situation by "spreading canards and distorted versions", which resulted in restrictions and discrimination of people coming from Andhra Pradesh.