Case resolution through Lok Adalat suggested

Ongole: The Prakasam District Principal Judge A Bharathi has called on all parties to cooperate in resolving legal disputes during the upcoming National Lok Adalat event. Scheduled for the March 8th, the event will be conducted across all court premises in Prakasam district as part of a nationwide initiative. The judge emphasised that the Lok Adalat will provide an opportunity to resolve a wide range of pending cases, including criminal matters, motor vehicle accident insurance claims, bounced cheque cases, and various civil disputes.

She encouraged the participants to seek amicable settlements with mutual consent and announced that cases resolved through the Lok Adalat will receive final adjudication. Additionally, she added, court fees paid for these cases can be refunded. Judge Bharathi urged police officials, government representatives, and legal professionals to participate actively in and support the case resolution process. The event aims to reduce the judicial backlog and provide an accessible platform for dispute resolution.

The judge advised individuals with pending cases to utilize this opportunity to seek timely and mutually agreeable solutions through the National Lok Adalat.