Live
- Youth kills parents, sister for opposing online game
- Internal Strife In Congress Affects Karnataka Government, Minister Skips Crucial Meeting
- Second trial incineration of Union Carbide's waste to begin today
- LG, CM kick off plantation drive at Bhalswa landfill site
- Telangana: Intermediate Public Exams Kick Off with 4.88 Lakh Students
- Telecom gear major Nokia exporting up to 70 pc of its production from India
- 5 injured in firing between rival groups in Jyoti Nagar
- Bengal school job case: Candidates got jobs after submitting blank answer sheets
- High Court grants bail to Christian in ED case
- Harish seeks replies to unstarred queries
Just In
Case resolution through Lok Adalat suggested
Ongole: The Prakasam District Principal Judge A Bharathi has called on all parties to cooperate in resolving legal disputes during the upcoming...
Ongole: The Prakasam District Principal Judge A Bharathi has called on all parties to cooperate in resolving legal disputes during the upcoming National Lok Adalat event. Scheduled for the March 8th, the event will be conducted across all court premises in Prakasam district as part of a nationwide initiative. The judge emphasised that the Lok Adalat will provide an opportunity to resolve a wide range of pending cases, including criminal matters, motor vehicle accident insurance claims, bounced cheque cases, and various civil disputes.
She encouraged the participants to seek amicable settlements with mutual consent and announced that cases resolved through the Lok Adalat will receive final adjudication. Additionally, she added, court fees paid for these cases can be refunded. Judge Bharathi urged police officials, government representatives, and legal professionals to participate actively in and support the case resolution process. The event aims to reduce the judicial backlog and provide an accessible platform for dispute resolution.
The judge advised individuals with pending cases to utilize this opportunity to seek timely and mutually agreeable solutions through the National Lok Adalat.