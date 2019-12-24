CAT seeks explanation from AP govt over IRS officer Krishna Kishore's suspension

The Central Administrative Tribunal was furious at AP govt for suspending a government official despite serving notices to withdraw the suspension order. CAT claims the government has crossed the line and ordered the government to pay his pending salary immediately. CAT responded cautiously to why the AP government did not heed the Center's orders and asked for an explanation.

The government suspended APEDB CEO Krishna Kishore 10 days ago. He was accused of issuing statements worth Rs.100 crores without government's approval, including misappropriation of funds while he was the CEO of EDB. The government has received a report from the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure on these allegations.

Later, the CID and the ACB were ordered to file a case against Krishna Kishore. The government has ordered Krishna Kishore not to leave Amaravati until the trial is completed. CID officials have registered a case under Section 188, 403, 409 and 120B. He moved to the CAT and stayed the suspension order until 24 this month. As the term ends, CAT has issued another key order.

Krishna Kishore served as the AP Economic Development Council's CEO during the TDP government. He is the Chairman of the AP Economic Development Board (APEDB). Chandrababu appointed him as the CEO of the Economic Development Council for a three-year tenure. Krishna Kishore, a 1990 batch, served as a secretary to Civil Aviation Minister Ashoka Gajapati Raju.