Cattle feed scheme boosts farmers’ incomes

Rajamahendravaram: The Konaseema cattle feed scheme, launched as an administrative support measure for dairy farmers, has evolved into a model welfare initiative, yielding significant gains in milk production, improved cattle health, and increased incomes for farmers across the district. The scheme, implemented with the direct involvement of Konaseema district administration, is showing strong and measurable results. District Collector R Mahesh Kumar said the success of the scheme lies in careful planning and sustained coordination with feed manufacturing companies. “We wanted to ensure that farmers get quality feed at an affordable price. After multiple consultations, a nutritionally balanced cattle feed was finalised and supplied through cooperative institutions,” he said. He noted that the scheme has strengthened the dairy economy at grassroots level.

According to district officials, 6.3 lakh kilograms of cattle feed have been distributed so far through67 Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies, ensuring easy access to farmers in rural areas. The organised supply system has helped prevent price fluctuations and reduced dependence on private dealers. District Animal Husbandry Officer Manoj Kumar said the impact on milk productivity has been immediate. Daily milk yield per animal has increased by about one litre, which is significant for small and marginal dairy farmers, he said and added that milk fat content has improved by nearly 2 per cent, allowing farmers to receive better prices from milk collection centres.

Farmers have also benefited from the lower cost of feed. While conventional cattle feed earlier cost around Rs 100, the Konaseema feed is being supplied at Rs 80, leading to direct savings. Officials estimate that farmers have saved nearly Rs 1.2 crore due to the reduced price, while higher milk production has generated an additional income of about Rs 1.3 crore. Collector Mahesh Kumar said the administration is now focusing on long-term assessment. "We have instructed officials to conduct a one-year comparative study to evaluate the performance of Konaseema cattle feed against regular feed. We also want to study benefits such as calf growth, disease resistance, and overall animal health,” he said. He noted the importance of streamlining distribution across the district and called for close coordination between the Animal Husbandry Department and cooperative societies. Officials pointed out that balanced nutrients, minerals and salts in the feed, along with green fodder, are helping maintain stable milk yield and improving immunity in cattle.

Cooperative Credit Societies representatives and farmers praised that the scheme has created confidence among dairy farmers and could serve asa replicable model for other districts.