Cause of concern: Covid cases surge to 4,528 in Chittoor dist

Tirupati: With 396 more cases in 24 hours out of which Tirupati accounts for 254, the district Covid picture presents a grim situation which has 4,528 positive cases till 9 am on Saturday. Tirupati has become a major hot spot with 1,720 positive cases so far and together with Tirupati rural it has already crossed 2,000 mark.



The surging cases have been touching people's representatives and their family members. A ruling party MLA from eastern part of the district and his wife were tested positive on Friday and have been reportedly admitted in a private hospital in Tirupati. The wife of another leader who is holding key responsibilities in the government also has got positive and was shifted to a private hospital in Chennai.

There were unconfirmed reports that a few family members of some other leaders also tested positive for Covid. This has forced several leaders to confine themselves to homes without attending any public activities.

In view of the gravity of the situation, Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam which has announced one week holidays earlier, has now extended it to one more week.

SVIMS which is having state Covid hospital is facing tough times with several doctors, nurses and other staff have confined to isolation after they were tested positive. The institute has initially announced closure of OPs for five days and now extended it for another week up to July 25. However, emergency and operation theatre services will be continued as usual.