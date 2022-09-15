CBI afraid of taking up probes in AP, says TDP

Vijayawada: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is not fair in taking up investigation of the cases in Andhra Pradesh, alleged TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah here on Wednesday.

Ramaiah told media persons at the state party headquarters that earlier the police were a bit scared of the CBI officers and now, after the YSRCP came to power, it is the other way round. The law and order machinery in the state is totally non-cooperative to the CBI but still the Central investigative agency is unable to initiate any action against the local police, he added.

In fact, a sort of fear psychosis is gripping the CBI officials in the state and the Central agency officers are frightened of the local police, he said adding that this kind of situation is prevalent in the state after Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has become the Chief Minister. There is no clarity in the CBI probe into the alleged murder of Jagan Mohan Reddy's paternal uncle, Vivekananda Reddy, the TDP leader said.

Though the CBI officials are well aware of those persons involved in the murder of Vivekananda, but are unable to take them into custody due to the reasons known to everyone, Ramaiah felt. Whenever the CBI gets ready to take into custody those behind the murder of Vivekananda Reddy, each time the Chief Minister rushes to New Delhi and then the CBI does not move forward for some unknown reasons, he observed.

"I think for the first time in the history of the state, cases are being registered against the CBI. If this is the system in Andhra Pradesh one can easily imagine what will be the future of the state," he maintained.

There were several instances wherein great personalities, even the chief ministers were jailed and none other the former prime minister, late Indira Gandhi was imprisoned for 14 times. Now, the situation is totally different and the Chief Minister is dictating terms to the CBI. If Jagan orders not to take into custody a particular person, the CBI ceremoniously is following his orders, the TDP politburo member alleged.

He said the DGP should order the local police personnel to extend cooperation to the CBI to investigate the case and the persons responsible for the murder be brought to book immediately.