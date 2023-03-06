CBI asks YS Avinash Reddy to attend inquiry on March 10 amid latter's request

The CBI officials, who have already conducted several rounds of investigation, have once again issued notices to MP Avinash Reddy to attend on March 6. However, after MP Avinash Reddy wrote a letter that he would not be able to attend due to prior events, the CBI issued notices to attend again on the 10th of this month.



To this extent, CBI officials went to his residence in Pulivendulu and served notices. Two days ago, the CBI officials gave notice to MP Avinash Reddy to attend the hearing on the 6th of this month. It is mentioned in the notices that he has to attend the investigation at Hyderabad CBI office.



However, MP Avinash was not at home when the officials came, so the officials told his father Bhaskar Reddy. Avinash has informed the CBI through a letter that he will not be able to attend the hearing on Monday as he has scheduled programs in the constituency.



Meanwhile, the CBI responded to Avinash's letter and clarified that he should appear at the Hyderabad office on the 10th.







