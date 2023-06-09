CBI reportedly ‘arrested’, released YS Avinash Reddy on June 3

Hyderabad: YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy was “arrested” by the CBI on June 3 in connection with the murder of his uncle and former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy, but he was immediately released as the Telangana High Courthad earlier granted him anticipatory bail. Avinash Reddy, who appeared before the central agency on June 3, Saturday, was “arrested” by the CBI and released on bail the same day after fulfilling certain formalities, sources said.

The Lok Sabha member from Kadapa, who was granted anticipatory bail by the Telangana High Court on May 31, was directed to cooperate with the investigation and to appear before the CBI every Saturday till the end of June 2023 in connection with the case. The High Court in its order had said that the petitioner shall be released on bail in the event of his arrest by the CBI on execution of a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh, with two sureties for a like sum each, to the satisfaction of the CBI. The MP is learnt to have fulfilled those conditions.

Meanwhile, a CBI special court here is expected to pronounce its orders on June 9 in the bail application that Bhaskar Reddy had filed on health grounds.

The CBI while opposing the bail plea of Bhaskar Reddy had reportedly named Avinash Reddy as one of the accused in the case.