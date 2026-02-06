CBI, SIT found no animal fat in laddu ghee: YV

Vijayawada: YSRCP MP Y V Subba Reddy on Thursday strongly denied allegations that animal fat was used in the preparation of Tirumala Srivari laddus during the YSRCP rule and accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the ruling NDA coalition of spreading misinformation for political gains, thereby hurting the religious sentiments of devotees.

Addressing a press conference along with YSRCP MPs P Midhun Reddy, M Gurumoorthy, Golla Babu Rao in New Delhi, Subba Reddy said that the controversy had deeply disturbed Hindus across the country. He recalled that when the Chief Minister made such claims last year, he was pained by the development and had approached the Supreme Court by filing a petition.

He said the Supreme Court had observed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was already probing the matter and later ordered a CBI-monitored inquiry. The court had also advised political leaders, especially constitutional authorities, to refrain from making public statements until the investigation was completed, as the issue involved religious sentiments.

Subba Reddy said that after completion of the probe, the CBI and SIT had filed a charge sheet clearly stating that no animal fat was found in the ghee used for laddu preparation. While adulteration was detected, he said it did not involve animal fat.

Despite this, he alleged that ministers and leaders of the ruling coalition were continuing to spread false propaganda even after Cabinet meetings. He pointed out that flex banners across the state accused the YSRCP of using adulterated ghee to prepare crores of laddus. “The Supreme Court asked everyone to act responsibly and the CBI gave a clear report. Still, the government is misleading people,” he said.

Referring to the NDDB CALF laboratory report, he said it only mentioned “suspected” substances and did not confirm animal fat. He accused the Chief Minister of misrepresenting suspicions as facts. He also rejected claims that the 2022 CFTRI report was suppressed, stating that he had personally ordered testing after complaints. He said the report only indicated adulteration and made no reference to animal fat.

On tender norms, Subba Reddy said relaxations were made on expert committee recommendations to promote competition and uninterrupted supply with quality. He clarified that suppliers such as Bole Baba and Premier Agro Products had been providing ghee even before the YSRCP came to power. He dismissed allegations of commissions and collusion. Denying personal involvement, he said he was ready to face any inquiry and take legal action against false accusations. He also denied claims linking his former personal assistant to suppliers, stating that the SIT had verified the facts. Accusing the ruling coalition of political conspiracy, he said that faith should not be exploited for politics.