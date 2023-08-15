Live
CBN takes part in national integration rally
Visakhapatnam: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu flagged off the national integration rally organised at Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.
Irrespective of the political parties, the rally included various sections of people that extended 2.5-km from NTR statue to Alluri Sitharama Raju statue at RK Beach.
Holding national flags, several political leaders, experts, intellectuals and students took part in the massive rally which will be followed by the launch of ‘Vision-2047’ document.
Later, Naidu will address the gathering as a part of ‘Vision-2047’ at MGM Grounds at RK Beach.
A number of TDP leaders accompanied Naidu during the rally.
