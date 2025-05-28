CCLA & special chief secretary Jayalakshmi reviews PGRS

Anantapur: A state level video conference was conducted on Tuesday from the CCLA (Chief Commissioner of Land Administration) office in Vijayawada, led by Special Chief Secretary Jayalakshmi in coordination with Additional CCLA Nakkala Prabhakar Reddy. The session focused on key administrative matters including the Public Grievances Redressal System (PGRS), Audit Paras, Resurvey progress, and other land-related issues.

District Collectors and Joint Collectors from across the state participated in the review meeting virtually. From Anantapur, District Collector Dr. Vinod Kumar V attended the video conference from the Collector’s camp office in Anantapur city. Also participating in the session were, Joint Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma, District Revenue Officer (DRO) A. Malola, E-Section Superintendent Riazuddin, Coordination Section Superintendent Yugeshwari Devi, Survey Officer, and other district officials.

The review aimed to assess the status of grievance redressal, address audit objections, and monitor the progress of the resurvey initiative being implemented across districts.