Celebrating millets' year

Anakapalli: In a step to lend support to the United Nations General Assembly's declaration of '2023' as 'International Year of Millets,' a host of programmes formed a part of the day-long event at Anakapalli.

Hosted by NABARD, Regional Agriculture Research Station and Sarada Valley Development Samithi that lend assistance to 'millet sisters,' the event includes a walkathon, inauguration of mobile millet marketing vans followed by an exhibition of millet-based products, launch of publications related to millets and rewards and recognition of FPOs and NGOs promoting millet cultivation and products.

Scientists from Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR), officials from NABARD and experts from Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University shared insights into various means to promote the production and consumption of millets, improvement techniques practiced and ways to strengthen the scientific community in a big way.

Stakeholders at the conclave discussed the roadmap ahead for the promotion of millets in Andhra Pradesh and shared best practices that can be adopted in the region.

To promote the production and consumption of millets, NABARD is encouraging productivity improvement techniques. Also, financial assistance is being provided to farmers for exposure visits to institutions like IIMR and ICRISAT. General Manager of NABARD NS Murthy, senior scientist of IIMR Srinivas Babu, N Anuradha of RARS, SVDS president Jogi Naidu and K Saraswathi, among others, participated.