Celebration of culture, unity at Siddhartha Academy

Vijayawada: The cultural extravaganza “Step & Spin—Fun-Filled Dance Event” organised by Samskruthi, the Cultural and Literary Club committee of Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (Deemed to be University), here, turned into a vibrant celebration of tradition, rhythm, and togetherness. The event featured energetic performances of Dandiya, Kolatam, and Garba, bringing festive colours to the campus.

With over 175 enthusiastic participants, the evening echoed with music, joy, and cultural fervour, creating awareness about India’s diverse traditions. The students showcase their talent with dynamic performances, accompanied by a DJ that keeps the spirits high. The event was widely appreciated by the dignitaries and the audience for blending fun with cultural values.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Venkateswara Rao Paruchuri remarked that this event reflects the harmony between tradition and youth energy, building cultural awareness among students.

Pro Vice-Chancellor AV Ratna Prasad said that the enthusiasm of students in celebrating our cultural heritage is truly inspiring.

Registrar Dr M Ravichand appreciated that such programmes enhance the cultural fabric of the university and encourage holistic student development.

Cultural Committee Coordinator Dr B Neelambaram noted that the students’ dedication and teamwork made the event a grand success.

Dr Pavani, Co-Coordinator, expressed, Step & Spin not only entertained but also united students in celebrating India’s cultural vibrancy.

Photo caption: Dandiya being played as part of celebrations.