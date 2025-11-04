Celebrations should reflect spiritual legacy of Puttaparthi: Collector

Puttaparthi: District Collector A. Shyam Prasad directed officials to ensure that the Sri Sathya Sai centenary celebrations are organized in a grand and well-coordinated manner, reflecting the spiritual legacy of Puttaparthi. Chairing a review meeting at the Collectorate PGRS Hall along with SP S Satish Kumar, the Collector instructed departments to complete all arrangements on time without any lapses.

The meeting was attended by MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy, former minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy, Joint Collector Mourya Bharadwaj, and several district officials.

The Collector stated that a ministerial team from the State government will visit Puttaparthi on November 11 to review progress. He emphasised timely completion of works, including sanitation, drinking water, lighting, parking, control room setup, and security measures.

Municipal and panchayat officials were instructed to deploy sufficient sanitation staff, install dustbins, ensure cleanliness, and provide accommodation and food for workers. Temporary toilets, water, and lighting facilities will be arranged at 11 parking zones.

SP Satish Kumar said elaborate security arrangements, including drone surveillance, route maps, queue management, and vehicle monitoring, are being planned to ensure smooth conduct of the celebrations. MLA Sindhura Reddy and former minister Raghunatha Reddy urged beautification of Puttaparthi, clearing weeds, repairing potholes, bleaching streets, and painting dividers and shops to welcome devotees from across the world.

Officials from Revenue, R&B, RTC, Police, Health, and Electricity Departments participated in the review, pledging full coordination to make the centenary celebrations a memorable spiritual event.