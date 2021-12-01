  • Menu
Central Bank disburses Rs 200 crore in Eluru

Highlights

Eluru: In the Customer Outreach Programme, the Central Bank of India disbursed Rs 200 crore in Eluru on Tuesday, the bank said in a press note issued on Wednesday.

VivekWahi, Executive Director, said that the credit outreach Programmme is conducted by all banks across the country on the advice of Central Government, Dept of Financial services to expand loan growth to support the economic revival.

Further, he distributed sanction letters to the beneficiaries of various banking products Housing loan, vehicle loan, Self-help Group, crop loan, farmers producers company, rice mill and MSME etc. T S Zira, DGM speaking on the occasion said various initiatives have been taken by the bank under Retail Agriculture MSME in recent times to benefit of customers. In the camp chief managers I Rajakumar& ASN Murthy also present.

