Central Election Commission officials to visit AP today to review on election process

The Central Election Commission officials have arrived in the state of Andhra Pradesh to initiate the process for the upcoming Assembly elections. Over the next two days, a review will be conducted with the Collectors and SPs (Superintendents of Police) from all districts of the state. The focus of the review will be on the comprehensive revision of the voter list for 2024, as well as the preparation for the upcoming Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Several senior officials from the Central Election Commission will be attending the review, including Senior Deputy Election Commissioners Dharmendra Sharma and Nitish Kumar Vyas, as well as Deputy Election Commissioners RK Gupta, Hirdesh Kumar, Ajay Bado, and others. The meeting will take place at Novotel Hotel in Vijayawada and will run from 9:30 am to 6 pm today and 10 am to 1 pm tomorrow.



During the meetings, the preparation of the voter list and other related issues will be discussed based on reports. District collectors will also present a powerpoint presentation on the election management plan. Additionally, the ECI team will hold discussions with the state Chief Secretary, DGP (Director General of Police), and senior officials of the central and state governments regarding the conduct of the 2024 general elections in the state. Any complaints regarding irregularities, manipulations, and errors in the voter lists provided by the ruling and opposition parties may also be reviewed.



The NTR District Collector, Dilli Rao, has ensured that all necessary arrangements have been made for the review meetings at Novotel Hotel in Vijayawada. He inspected the hotel on Thursday alongside Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena. The term of the current Andhra Pradesh Assembly is set to end on June 16.