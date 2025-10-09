Central govt renews FCRA approval for RDT; leaders’ efforts bear fruit

Anantapur: In a significant development, the Central Government has renewed the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) approval for the Rural Development Trust (RDT), headquartered in the undivided Anantapur district. The decision has been welcomed as a victory for the poor and underprivileged sections of the region who have long benefitted from RDT’s services.

The renewal order, issued recently, allows RDT to continue receiving foreign contributions to fund its wide-ranging social service activities in healthcare, education, rural development, and welfare programs across Rayalaseema. Local communities expressed their gratitude, stating that the renewal strengthens the trust’s ability to sustain and expand its initiatives for marginalized groups. People across the district credited the success to the continuous efforts of coalition leaders, including MLAs and MLCs from the region, who raised the issue on various platforms and appealed to the Central Government for intervention. Their advocacy, according to many, played a key role in securing the approval.

Locals, particularly from vulnerable and economically weaker sections, expressed joy and relief at the news, stating that RDT has been a lifeline for thousands of families for decades. Celebrations and widespread appreciation were reported across the undivided Anantapur district.

The Central Government’s recognition of RDT’s services and its decision to extend the FCRA license have been hailed as a major step in supporting grassroots development and welfare initiatives in the region.