Live
- Chandrababu extends Sankranti greetings to Telugu people
- Piyush Goyal urges cleantech sector to go for self-sustaining innovations
- Yogi flags off 100 new buses for Mahakumbh devotees
- Yemen's Houthis to 'pay heavy price' for attacking Israel, warns Netanyahu
- Yogi inaugurates UP Darshan Mandapam
- AAP, BJP cross swords over Purvanchali voters
- Ram Mandir a symbol of faith for generations: HM Shah on 1st anniv of Pran Pratishtha
- Congress Faces Internal Strife as Activists Disagree at Vadde Obanna Birth Anniversary Event
- Comic Con India’s much-awaited 12th edition to be held on Jan 18-19
- Police making efforts to recover weapons disposed of by Maoists: HM
Just In
Central Parliamentary Committee Inspects Polavaram Project Progress
Highlights
A 10-member Central Parliamentary Committee has arrived at the Polavaram Project to assess the ongoing construction efforts. Under the leadership of...
A 10-member Central Parliamentary Committee has arrived at the Polavaram Project to assess the ongoing construction efforts. Under the leadership of Chairman Rajiv Pratap Singh Rudy, the committee will conduct a thorough inspection of key project components, including the coffer dam, diaphragm wall, spillway, and channels.
Following the site inspections, the committee plans to hold a review meeting with project officials and engineering experts to evaluate the construction progress. The findings from this assessment will be compiled into a report for submission to the Central government, furthering oversight and accountability in the project's development.
Next Story