Central Parliamentary Committee Inspects Polavaram Project Progress

A 10-member Central Parliamentary Committee has arrived at the Polavaram Project to assess the ongoing construction efforts. Under the leadership of...

A 10-member Central Parliamentary Committee has arrived at the Polavaram Project to assess the ongoing construction efforts. Under the leadership of Chairman Rajiv Pratap Singh Rudy, the committee will conduct a thorough inspection of key project components, including the coffer dam, diaphragm wall, spillway, and channels.

Following the site inspections, the committee plans to hold a review meeting with project officials and engineering experts to evaluate the construction progress. The findings from this assessment will be compiled into a report for submission to the Central government, furthering oversight and accountability in the project's development.

