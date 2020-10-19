Central Railway Board cancels Machilipatnam-Dharmavaram express train in Andhra Pradesh

The Central Railway Board has decided to cancel the Dharmavaram Express train that runs from Machilipatnam to Tirupati. The central Railway board has already issued orders to the officials. Along with the Machilipatnam-Hyderabad-Bidar superfast express, Machilipatnam-Yashwantpur Kondaveedu Express and the Machilipatnam-Dharmavaram Express run via Tirupati have been running for long time after the former chief minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy's initiation, the Bidar Superfast Express, as well as the Dharmavaram Express services, were available.

Therefore the train will now run from Narsapuram-Dharmavaram with the latest board decision. A link between Bandar and Gudivada will be connected to the Dharmavaram Express. Residents of the Machilipatnam who want to go to Tirupati can reach Gudivada Junction via this link and board the Dharmavaram train.

On the other hand, Machilipatnam-Visakha Passenger will be upgraded to Express from now on. The link between Narsapuram and Bhimavaram is being canceled altogether. Meanwhile, the member of parliament Bala Showri responded to thevlatest development a d assured that he would bring pressure on board to retain the Dharmavaram express. He said he would talk to the Union Railway Minister if necessary.