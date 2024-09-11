Live
- Trade Connect e-Platform to help achieve $1 trillion merchandise export target: Minister
- Tejashwi Yadav criticises Nitish govt over high power tariffs
- Student Honoured for Heroic Rescue of Mother
- Gareth Southgate reflects on England exit, says 'it was right time for change'
- From wrestling mat to political ring: Kavita Dalal's journey to Julana with AAP
- New Age Anti-Submarine Water Crafts Launched
- Nothing India expands service centre network ahead of festive season
- The Indian Coffee Festival to Brew in Hyderabad
- Local Innovator Sets World Record with Revolutionary Binoculars
- Croma Introduces TizenOS TVs in India, Manufactured by Veira
Just In
Central Team Assesses Flood Damage in AP, funds 7 districts affected
A central team has initiated a study to evaluate the extensive damage caused by heavy rains and subsequent flooding in Andhra Pradesh.
A central team has initiated a study to evaluate the extensive damage caused by heavy rains and subsequent flooding in Andhra Pradesh. Officials convened with representatives from various departments at the Disaster Management Organization's office in Tadepalli to present a preliminary report detailing the impact of the disaster.
The central team learned that seven districts, including NTR, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Eluru, and West Godavari, were significantly affected by the severe weather. In particular, the situation in Vijayawada city, which experienced substantial flooding, was extensively discussed.
During the meeting, officials provided a comprehensive overview of the flood relief and rehabilitation measures implemented by the state government. They highlighted the plight of residents in 32 wards and 161 secretariats who have suffered due to the extreme weather conditions.
"Rescue operations have involved collaboration with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Navy, and Air Force helicopters, ensuring swift assistance to those in need. Power restoration efforts were rapidly executed, and sanitation initiatives commenced shortly after the floods receded. Relief supplies, including food, drinking water, milk, and biscuits, have been distributed to affected communities through drones and helicopters," officials stated.
Furthermore, officials emphasised the significant damage inflicted on agricultural and horticultural crops, presenting videos and photographs of the affected areas to the central team. The meeting underscored the urgent need for ongoing support and effective recovery strategies as the state works to rehabilitate its impacted regions.