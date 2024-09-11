Central Team Assesses Flood Damage in AP, funds 7 districts affected

A central team has initiated a study to evaluate the extensive damage caused by heavy rains and subsequent flooding in Andhra Pradesh. Officials convened with representatives from various departments at the Disaster Management Organization's office in Tadepalli to present a preliminary report detailing the impact of the disaster.

The central team learned that seven districts, including NTR, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Eluru, and West Godavari, were significantly affected by the severe weather. In particular, the situation in Vijayawada city, which experienced substantial flooding, was extensively discussed.

During the meeting, officials provided a comprehensive overview of the flood relief and rehabilitation measures implemented by the state government. They highlighted the plight of residents in 32 wards and 161 secretariats who have suffered due to the extreme weather conditions.

"Rescue operations have involved collaboration with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Navy, and Air Force helicopters, ensuring swift assistance to those in need. Power restoration efforts were rapidly executed, and sanitation initiatives commenced shortly after the floods receded. Relief supplies, including food, drinking water, milk, and biscuits, have been distributed to affected communities through drones and helicopters," officials stated.

Furthermore, officials emphasised the significant damage inflicted on agricultural and horticultural crops, presenting videos and photographs of the affected areas to the central team. The meeting underscored the urgent need for ongoing support and effective recovery strategies as the state works to rehabilitate its impacted regions.