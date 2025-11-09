Central team to inspect Cyclone Montha damage in six districts

Vijayawada: A seven-member Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) will visit cyclone-affected areas in Andhra Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Montha.

The team, led by Union home ministry joint secretary Pousumi Basu, will inspect the impact across Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, Eluru, East Godavari and Konaseema districts. Officials said the members would be divided into two groups to conduct field-level assessments and interact directly with affected families.

On Monday, Team–1 will visit Bapatla district, while Team–2 will cover Krishna, Eluru, and East Godavari districts. On Tuesday, Team–1 will inspect Prakasam district and Team–2 will visit Konaseema district.

The Central team comprises Dr K Ponnu Swamy, director, department of agriculture and farmers welfare, Mahesh Kumar, deputy director, department of expenditure, Srinivasu Bairi, director, Central Water Commission, Hyderabad, Shashank Shekhar Roy, executive engineer, department of road transport and highways, Manoj Kumar Meena, under secretary, department of rural development, Arti Singh, deputy director, department of power, and Sai Bhagirath, scientist–E, National Remote Sensing Centre, Hyderabad.