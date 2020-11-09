Central team to inspect damaged crops in the flood-affected agriculture and horticulture fields of Guntur district

Guntur : The Central team will tour in the flood-affected agriculture and horticulture fields in Kolluru and Bhattiprolu mandals of Guntur district on Monday. The team members will participate in the high-level review meeting to be held at Secretariat inVelagapudi.

Later,they will proceed to Kolluru mandal. From Kolluru mandal,they will start at 2 pm to visit flood affected horticulture and agriculture fields in the Kolluru mandal. Banana, yam, turmeric, crops were worst affected in the island villages.Due to floodscotton, chilli, banana, yam,turmeric gardens were worst affected.

Agriculture crop damaged in 13,0000 acres and horticulture crops in 25,000 areas. The Central team will see photo exhibition to be set up on agriculture and horticulture crops. The district administration will submit a report on crop damage to the Central team.

Meanwhile,the state government is making arrangements to distribute input subsidy by November 17.