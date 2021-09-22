Central water officials review Polavaram works

Polavaram: The officials of the Central Water and Power Research Station—scientist-E, M Selva Balan, scientist-C, JK Singh, RA from SMA division Khalil Bhagawan—visited the Polavaram project on Tuesday and observed the working of the instrumentation in the gallery.

They went around to find out how many boxes were installed and how many are yet to be installed and also the working of these boxes. The CWPRS officials were accompanied by Irrigation Chief Engineer Sudhakar Babu, superintending engineer Narasimha Murthy, executive engineer Adi Reddy, DEE Rameswar Naidu, Megha Engineering vice-president Rangarajan, general manager Muddukrishna, Devmani Mishra, AGM Rajesh Kumar, manager Murali.

