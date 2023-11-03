Centralised health centre now at Anakapalli

Anakapalli: Andhra Pradesh government is giving top priority to health and education sectors in the state, said IT and Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath.

Inaugurating a centralised public health examination centre along with Anakapalli Member of Parliament B V Satyavathi at the district hospital here on Thursday, the minister said locals can avail medical tests facility at the centre. He said that the centre was built at a cost of Rs 1 crore under the Prime Minister’s Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Anakapalli MP Satyavathi said that in the past, biological tests were not available in the hospital and hence patients have to go to King George Hospital or private labs for the tests. She informed that through the centre, tests would be made available at Anakapalli district itself from now.

Further, the MP said that appropriate steps are being taken to ensure that all the basic facilities are available in the hospital for the patients.

District collector Ravi Subhash Pattanshetti, MPP Gorle Suribabu, Anakapalli district hospital committee members and YSRCP district president B Prasad and doctors were present.