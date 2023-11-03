Live
- Mahabubnagar: New additions boost Congress prospects
- Hyderabad: BRS, Cong treating BCs as voting machines says Dr K Laxman
- Devotees at Tirumala wait in 23 compartments, to take 12 hours for Sarvadarshans
- KIMS Saveera doctors save patient with breathing issues
- Anantapur: Repairs of rly traction lines completed
- Hyderabad: BJP releases third list of 35 candidates
- Assembly poll nominations in Hyderabad from today
- Dr YV Malla Reddy gets YSR Lifetime Achievement Award
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on November 3, 2023
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - Nov 3
Just In
Centralised health centre now at Anakapalli
IT minister Amarnath launch centralised public health examination centre built at a cost of Rs 1 cr at district hospital
Anakapalli: Andhra Pradesh government is giving top priority to health and education sectors in the state, said IT and Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath.
Inaugurating a centralised public health examination centre along with Anakapalli Member of Parliament B V Satyavathi at the district hospital here on Thursday, the minister said locals can avail medical tests facility at the centre. He said that the centre was built at a cost of Rs 1 crore under the Prime Minister’s Ayushman Bharat scheme.
Anakapalli MP Satyavathi said that in the past, biological tests were not available in the hospital and hence patients have to go to King George Hospital or private labs for the tests. She informed that through the centre, tests would be made available at Anakapalli district itself from now.
Further, the MP said that appropriate steps are being taken to ensure that all the basic facilities are available in the hospital for the patients.
District collector Ravi Subhash Pattanshetti, MPP Gorle Suribabu, Anakapalli district hospital committee members and YSRCP district president B Prasad and doctors were present.