Centre announces Police Awards, AP receives Presidential Police medal for Distinguished Service

On the occasion of Republic Day, the Central Government announced medals for outstanding police officers across the country. Of these, the AP has received one Presidential Police Distinguished Service Medal and several Police Medals for Meritorious Services. Bhavana Saxena, Resident Commissioner, AP Bhavan, Delhi, has been awarded the Presidential Police Distinguished Service Medal. Those working in various branches also received several medals.



Police Medals for Meritorious Services 1. SV Rajasekhar Babu, DIG (Law and Order) 2. M. Rabindranath Babu, SP East Godavari District 3. Sriram Babu Vaka, DSP, CID, Nellore 4. Vijayapal Kyle, ACP, East Zone, Vijayawada 5. Vijay Kumar Bula, Assistant Commandant, Greyhounds, Visakhapatnam 6. Subrahmanyam Kolagani, Additional DCP of Visakhapatnam 7. Srinivasa Rao Chunduru, DSP of Vigilance-Enforcement, Guntur 8. Veeraraghava Reddy, DSP of Anantapur 9. Ravinder Reddy Erramorusu, DSP of Kurnool 10. Krishna Rao Golla, SI, CCS Vijayawada 11. Sattaru Simhachalam, Assistant Reserve SI, Kakinada 12. Narendra Kumar Tumati, ASI, Guntur Urban 13. Peruru Bhaskar, ASI Kadapa 14. Naga Sreenivas, ASI Kovvur Rural 15. Veera Anjaneyulu Singamsetti, ASI, ACB, Vijayawada In the Central GST section 1. WD Chandrasekhar, Additional Assistant Director, Director General of Office of GST Intelligence, Visakhapatnam 2. Karri Venkata Mohan, Additional Assistant Director, National Academy of Construction CBI 1. Subrahmanyam Devendran, Additional Legal Advisor 2. KV Jagannath Reddy, Head Constable, ACB In the Railway police Mastanwali Sheikh, ASI, RPF, Thadepalli Prisons department 1. Ainaparthi Satyanarayana, Head Warden, Andhra Pradesh 2. Pocha Varuna Reddy, Deputy Superintendent‌ 3. Pedapudi Sriramachandra Rao, Deputy Superintendent, Visakhapatnam Central Jail 4. Mohammad Shafi Ur Rehman, Deputy Superintendent 5. Samudu Chandramohan, Head Warder 6. Hanspal, Superintendent, Krishna district Jail. Jeevan Rakshapathak Series of Awards – 2021was received by G. Sanjay Kumar T. Venkatasubbaiah and Nirjogi Ganesh Kumar