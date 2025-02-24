Centre approves 2.55-km flyover at Diwan Cheruvu

Rajamahendravaram: In a significant boost to road infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh, the Central government has approved the construction of a 2.55-kilometer-long flyover at Diwan Cheruvu on the outskirts of Rajamahendravaram. The much-awaited project, sanctioned by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, will enhance connectivity between National Highways 16 and 216A, easing congestion and improving road safety.

The approval comes in response to a request made by BJP state president and Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari, who has been advocating for the project to address the increasing traffic and frequent accidents at the Diwan Cheruvu Junction. This junction, a critical crossing point for commuters from nearby villages and major cities like Kakinada and Visakhapatnam, has long been a site of concern due to the high volume of vehicles and pedestrian movement.

According to officials, the flyover will link key locations, including Diwan Cheruvu Junction, Gammon Bridge Junction, and the Fruit Market Centre. The project is estimated to cost `327 crore, with construction expected to commence soon.

“This flyover will significantly reduce traffic congestion and improve road safety for thousands of commuters. I sincerely thank Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for approving this much-needed project,” said MP Purandeswari in a statement.

Local residents and commuters have welcomed the approval, expressing hope that the flyover will bring long-term relief to the region’s traffic woes. With the project now cleared, authorities are expected to begin groundwork in the coming months.

The construction of this flyover marks another milestone in the government’s commitment to enhancing road infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh, ensuring safer and more efficient travel for the public.