Centre assures Polavaram dues soon

New Delhi: Centre has promised to release the pending funds for Polavaram irrigation project at the earliest, AP minister for irrigation P Anil Kumar Yadav said.



Anil Kumar who met the Union minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, here on Monday, said he broached several issues regarding Polavaram with the latter.

He said the Union minister was appraised of the pace of the ongoing works of the project and the need for releasing the pending funds.

Among the pending bills were the R & R package funds, reimbursement bills for the works completed and regular releases due to the project, he said.

Speaking to the media, Anil Kumar Yadav said he also explained the importance of projects on Krishna river to the Rayalaseema region.

The arid region of Rayalaseema had been neglected for decades and unless Krishna waters were released to it, it would not progress.

On his plea to the Centre to help AP in clearing the projects, the Union minister reportedly suggested to make use of the Apex Council to clear all doubts and get the needful done.