Centre clears 3.87 lakh MT expansion of FCI storage in AP

Amaravati: The Central government has approved a significant expansion of Food Corporation of India’s (FCI) storage capacity in Andhra Pradesh, authorising an additional 3.87 lakh metric tonnes to strengthen foodgrain handling and buffer stock management in the State, Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar said on Monday.

The Minister, who met Union Civil Supplies Minister Pralhad Joshi in Delhi, said the State had flagged the need to augment existing capacity, which currently stands at 7.87 lakh metric tonnes.

The Centre has now permitted establishment of new storage silos in public–private partnership (PPP) mode, a move expected to ease logistical pressure during procurement seasons and improve long-term food security.

Manohar said Andhra Pradesh is preparing to fast-track procedures for modern silo construction, particularly in high-yield districts such as East Godavari, West Godavari, Konaseema, Kakinada, Krishna and Guntur.

These districts contribute a major share of the State’s grain output and face recurring bottlenecks during peak procurement cycles.

The Union Minister, the State delegation said, assured full support for setting up integrated storage complexes equipped with grain dryers, rice mills and scientific warehousing facilities, crucial infrastructure for mitigating crop losses caused by frequent rains and November cyclones.

The Andhra Pradesh government has also decided to introduce ragi distribution through 29,000 fair price shops from January as part of its nutritional security initiative. The State continues to pay farmers Rs 1,692 per 75-kg grain bag under the minimum support price (MSP) mechanism, the minister added.

Manohar further stated that 7.87 crore gunny bags are currently available in the State, ensuring smooth procurement and transport operations for the upcoming seasons.

The expansion of FCI storage capacity is expected to improve procurement efficiency, reduce wastage and strengthen the overall food supply chain in Andhra Pradesh ahead of the next harvest cycle.