Centre clears development of Kondapalli rly station

Vijayawada: Efforts by Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni have yielded positive results, as the Union Government has agreed to take up developmental works at the Kondapalli Railway Station in the Mylavaram Assembly Constituency near Vijayawada.

The Kondapalli Station, a crucial stop for commuters from Ibrahimpatnam, Kanchikacherla, Mylavaram, and surrounding areas travelling to Hyderabad, will soon see improvements.

In response to the MP’s request, South Central Railway General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava confirmed in a letter that the proposal for extension and raising of platforms has been sanctioned under Umbrella Works 2024–25, and the project will be taken up shortly. MP Kesineni Chinni released the letter that was received from the South Central Railway GM to the media here on Monday. Additionally, the General Manager informed that the redevelopment and upgradation of Kondapalli Railway Station would be considered in the next phase under the Amrit Station Scheme, subject to feasibility.

Expressing his gratitude, MP Kesineni Sivanath thanked the Ministry of Railways and said he was pleased that the long-pending demand for the development of Kondapalli Station was finally being addressed.