Centre committed to creating jobs for youth: Union Min Varma

Bhimavaram (West Godavari District): Providing employment opportunities to youth is the primary goal of Rozgar Mela initiative, Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma said.

Participating as the chief guest at 16th Rozgar Mela held in Guntakal on Saturday, the Minister reiterated that the Central government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, has been consistently working to provide quality employment to all sections of society. According to a release from the Minister’s office in Bhimavaram, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated Rozgar Mela through video conferencing and launched the distribution of appointment letters to 51,000 selected candidates across the country. Following this, Minister Srinivasa Varma handed over appointment letters to the selected candidates from railway and postal departments in Guntakal and congratulated them.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister stated that over 10 lakh appointment letters have already been distributed across the country through Rozgar Melas in recent times. He urged the newly recruited individuals not to see themselves merely as employees, but as active participants in the nation’s development. He said their dedication, discipline, and commitment would help build a stronger India. The Union Minister mentioned that the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) supplied 16,000 tonnes of high-strength steel for the construction of the world’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab River in Jammu & Kashmir — a shining example of India’s industrial capabilities. He also noted that the Central government is equally focused on creating job opportunities in the private sector and has introduced key reforms in labour laws to support women’s empowerment and workforce participation.