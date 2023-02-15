Centre decides to soon release Rs. 100 coin with former AP CM NTR's photo

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and founder of Telugu Desam Party is all set to get a rare honour as the centre has decided to design a Rs.100 coin with his figure as a mark of the services rendered by NTR. To this extent, Mint officials met NTR's daughter Daggubati Purandheswari.



Purandheswari was presented a sample coin and asked for advice. It seems that this coin will be made from silver. It is said that this Rs.100 coin with NTR's figure will be released soon. Earlier, Purandheswari gave clarity on Rs.100 coin.

The Governor of RBI has expressed his willingness to print NTR's figure on the Rs 100 coin during the NTR birth anniversary celebrations and now steps are being taken in that direction. Fans are expressing happiness that the Centre has given NTR a rare recognition with a Rs.100 coin.