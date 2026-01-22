Centre examines legal route for Amaravati capital status

Vijayawada: The Central government is ready in principle to initiate the legal process to notify Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh, state government sources said.

The Andhra Pradesh government has formally submitted a proposal to the Centre seeking statutory recognition for Amaravati. The move gains urgency with the joint capital arrangement expired on June 2, 2024, making a legally declared State capital mandatory. Sources said the state government has shared a detailed note explaining the selection of Amaravati as the capital and outlining the status of capital construction and development plans.

The note was submitted to support the Centre’s decision-making process. The Union government has reportedly sought views from all Central ministries concerned and also requested an opinion from NITI Aayog. Once the inter-ministerial consultations are completed, the Centre is expected to introduce a bill in Parliament to legally declare Amaravati as the capital. Officials said the process is being fast-tracked to ensure that Amaravati receives formal legal status from June 2, in line with the Andhra Pradesh government’s request.