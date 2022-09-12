Centre focusing on aqua sector development: Murugan

Nellore: Union minister of state for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairy Dr Loganathan Murugan asked the officials to create awareness on fish and other allied products among people. He inaugurated Fish Food Festival arranged at Venkatagiri Rajah's College in the city on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, he said the Centre was supporting the fishermen community through the Antyodaya scheme, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had started an exclusive ministry for fisheries.

The Union minister said for the last few years exports of aqua products from Andhra Pradesh have been significant and a fishing harbour has been established at Vizag at a cost of Rs 100 crore with world-class amenities. 'Sab ka Saath Sab ka Vikas' scheme has contributing to the development of the sector for the last eight years and the Centre had spent more than Rs 32,000 crore on the sector.

Dr Murugan pointed to the Central assistance of Rs 20 lakh each to deep-sea fishing vessels with a 60 per cent subsidy and said when all the sectors were facing hardship due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Centre had chalked out development programmes for the welfare of fishermen with Rs 20,000 crore.

He commended the efforts of Andhra Pradesh fishermen in increasing aqua exports in the last few years. Fisheries exports have increased by 30 per cent and the role of AP fishermen is outstanding as they have been able to reach the set goals owing to their commitment and hardworking, he added.

The Union minister said the Centre was taking up several programmes for the development of the fisheries sector in AP and emphasised the need for public participation in these programmes for the overall development of communities. Women and disadvantaged groups should take advantage of various schemes being implemented by the government, he suggested. He especially congratulated the members of the Fisheries Welfare Committee for their initiative to create awareness on the importance of taking fish as a staple diet.

Dr Murugan released a book on Prime Minister Matsya Sampada Yojana in Telugu language. Officials from AP fisheries department, representatives of the Fishermen Welfare Committee and others participated in the programme.