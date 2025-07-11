Centre for lasting solution to drought in Rayalaseema

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai Dist): Union Minister for Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said the Centre would work closely with the Andhra Pradesh government for a long-term drought management plan for the state, especially for the Rayalaseema region.

During his visit to Puttaparthi, the Union Minister held a review meeting along with state Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu to discuss mitigation plans for drought-hit Andhra Pradesh through central and state government schemes. Atchannaidu apprised him of the severe drought conditions, recurring rainfall shortages, and the resulting agricultural distress in the state.

The state minister outlined several initiatives already undertaken by the AP government under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, including the promotion of drip irrigation and the expansion of horticulture farming. He also emphasized that, unlike the previous administration, the current state government is utilizing central funds directly for the welfare of farmers.

Responding positively, Chouhan agreed to develop a comprehensive and sustainable action plan for the state. He announced that a central team comprising scientists and officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research), the Ministry of Rural Development, and the Department of Land Resources (including Watershed Development) will soon visit the drought-hit districts. This team will work in coordination with the AP Agriculture Department and rural development officials to frame a holistic strategy tailored to Rayalaseema’s unique environmental and agricultural needs.

According to the Union Minister, the drought management plan will focus on rainwater harvesting and conservation, afforestation and vegetation revival, and several others. The ministers also discussed promoting integrated farming systems, including fruit, flower, and vegetable cultivation, agroforestry, beekeeping, and livestock rearing, to ensure diversified income for farmers. They also talked about the development of drought-resistant and heat-tolerant crop varieties suited to Rayalaseema’s arid climate.

Earlier in the day, on the occasion of Guru Purnima, Chouhan along with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu visited the Sathya Sai Baba Mahasamadhi (grave) at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi. They were joined by state ministers Nara Lokesh, Atchannaidu and S Savita.