Centre gives nod for a new national highway between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

The Central National Highways Department has given permission for the construction of a 122 km national highway from Kalvakurthi in Telangana to Karivena in Andhra Pradesh. The new national highway will reduce the distance from Hyderabad to Tirupati by 80 km. The national highway will connect Kalvakurthi, Nagar Kurnool, Kollhapur, Atmakuru and Nandyal constituencies. Construction of Somashila Siddeshwaram Bridge will also be set up as part of this project.

The National Highway has been cleared by the Union Ministry of Transport under the Bharatmala scheme. The central government will spend Rs 800 crore for this. 86 km in Telangana and 26 km in Andhra Pradesh will be constructed. In this context, National BC Commission member Achari, Nagar Kurnool district presidents Elleni Sudhakar Rao and Nagar Kurnool assembly in-charge Nedunuri Dilipachari also thanked Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Gadkari assured that the work would be completed as soon as possible.

On the other hand, the centre has also given the green signal to the Kadapa-Renigunta four-lane highway. A four-lane highway between Hyderabad and Tirupati and Chennai will be constructed between Kadapa and Renigunta in a short time. The National Highways Authority of India has expedited the work of converting this road, which is the main road to Rayalaseema districts, from the existing two lanes to four lanes.

Tenders will be called soon. The center recently identified the highway as the Greenfield Expressway. 3 bridges and 2 railway overbridges will be constructed on this route. Under the second package, the authorities have decided to build from Kadapa district Siddavatam to Railway koduru mandal.

Land acquisition works are progressing rapidly. The highway was allotted NH-716 in October last year. The NHAI finalized the alignment on the initiative of MP YS Avinash Reddy. At Kadapa, 4 lanes will be constructed from YSR toll plaza to Renigunta of 133 km with Rs 3,000 crore. The district administration is making all the arrangements expeditiously with the centre's approval for the construction of this highway to be constructed.

The Kadapa district alone is will have 100 km, which will be divided into two packages and collect 1,068 acres. DPR is ready for construction of 4 lane road from Badvelu in YSR Kadapa district to Krishnapatnam port in Nellore district witj total of 138 km.