Centre sanctions funds to develop 11 Nagaravanams in AP

Vijayawada : Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan said the Central government has sanctioned Rs 15.4 crore for developing Nagaravanams in 11 municipal corporations and municipalities.

In a statement here on Saturday, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the nagaravanams will be developed in Kurnool, Kadapa, Velagada, Nellimarla, Chittoor Dairy, Chittoor Kaligirikonda, Kalasagiri Nagaravam, also in Chittoor, Prakasaraopalem in Srikalahasti, Srikrishnadevaraya Kota eco park in Penukonda, Batrepalli water falls eco park in Kadiri, Kasibugga Nagaravanam in Palasa and Eastern ghats biodiversity centre at Visakhapatnam.

Forest officials informed the Deputy CM in a meeting that nagaravanam works are going on at 50 places in the state and in the coming 100 days, works of 30 nagaravanams will be completed.



Pawan said Vana Mahotsavam will be organised across the state on August 30. He directed the officials to encourage people, including youth, for participation in vana mahotsavams in a big way. He said planting of saplings should be taken up extensively in the cities, towns and villages, including educational institutions, industries, spiritual centres.

He said that by making good use of the funds coming from the Centre, there will be opportunities to increase the greenery in the state. Stating that there should be 50 per cent greenery in the state, he said as part of this special attention should be paid to the development of nagaravanams.