Centre urged to extend benefits to tenant farmers

Guntur: Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu urged the Centre to extend the same benefits given to the landlords to the tenant farmers also.

Speaking in the question hour in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, he urged the Centre to introduce welfare schemes taking tenant farmers into consideration and added that 65% to 70% of the farmers are tenant farmers in Andhra Pradesh.

He recalled that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu brought progressive enactments for the welfare tenant farmers in AP. He questioned whether the government has a proposal to include the tenant farmers in the digital agriculture mission.

Responding to his request, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan replied in case of need the Centre will discuss with the state government and frame the rules useful to the tenant farmers.