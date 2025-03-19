Live
- Pareshan Boys Imran, Harsha Sai Abscond After Police Crack Down on Betting App Promotion
- After Rabri Devi and Tej Pratap, ED questions Lalu Prasad in IRCTC land-for-job case
- Sunita Williams returns from space, politicians hail India's daughter for her achievements
- GMR Hyderabad International Airport Connects Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam through VietJet
- Dreams have no upper limits: Kerala Speaker congratulates Sunita Williams
- Telangana Budget: Key Updates on Ration Cards, Civil Supplies
- Is New Bus Terminal on Cards at Aramgrah to Reduce Stress on MGBS, JBS?
- Nara Lokesh Announces Rating System for Schools
- Lookout notices for 69 Bangladeshi infiltrators possessing Indian passports
- 46,000 police posts lying vacant in West Bengal
Centre urged to extend benefits to tenant farmers
Guntur: Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu urged the Centre to extend the same benefits given to the landlords to the tenant farmers...
Guntur: Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu urged the Centre to extend the same benefits given to the landlords to the tenant farmers also.
Speaking in the question hour in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, he urged the Centre to introduce welfare schemes taking tenant farmers into consideration and added that 65% to 70% of the farmers are tenant farmers in Andhra Pradesh.
He recalled that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu brought progressive enactments for the welfare tenant farmers in AP. He questioned whether the government has a proposal to include the tenant farmers in the digital agriculture mission.
Responding to his request, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan replied in case of need the Centre will discuss with the state government and frame the rules useful to the tenant farmers.