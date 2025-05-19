Centre urges for 5-star rated ACs to enhance energy efficiency

Vijayawada: In a proactive step to address surging power demand during peak summer months, the Central government has urged all stakeholders—States, manufacturers, and consumers to urgently adopt sustainable, energy-efficient cooling practices. The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Ministry of Power, has called for an industry-led nationwide movement to promote energy-efficient cooling solutions, particularly 5-star-rated air conditioners.

BEE Secretary Milind Deore has requested air conditioner manufacturers to submit a comprehensive Action Plan Report detailing their strategies for driving adoption of energy-efficient products. The report is expected to cover the following points. Collaboration on a nationwide awareness campaign to promote BEE 5-star-rated ACs, Engagement of brand ambassadors to amplify messaging on responsible cooling, Utilization of digital platforms and social media to educate consumers about the long-term savings and environmental benefits of 5-star ACs and E-commerce and in-store promotions highlighting energy efficiency as a key feature.

The BEE Secretary has emphasised the critical role of traders and retailers in ensuring that energy-efficient models are readily available and prominently promoted. BEE called on manufacturers to phase out older, inefficient models that place excessive strain on the power infrastructure. The initiative is particularly crucial for high-demand states in South such as Andhra Pradesh, which is expected to see a peak demand of 12,359 MW and a daily consumption of 217–245 million units between May and October 2025.

Recent consumer behavior trends underscore the urgency and potential impact of this initiative. Data indicates a sharp spike in online searches and interest in air conditioners from February to May 2025. Purchase decisions are increasingly influenced by digital media, reviews, and influencer recommendations—making this the ideal window for targeted campaigns. In a parallel appeal, BEE has urged State governments and State Designated Agencies (SDAs) to intensify efforts to promote BEE’s 5-star-rated appliances. The Centre has particularly called for heightened awareness in power-intensive urban centers such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam coastal belt, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, and pilgrimage hubs like Tirupati and Varanasi.

BEE’s 5-star rating program has demonstrated substantial results, with energy-efficient ACs capable of achieving up to 60 percent energy savings, directly translating into lower electricity bills for households and reduced peak load on the power grid. As temperatures continue to soar, this campaign presents both a challenge and an opportunity—to meet rising cooling needs while steering India toward a greener, more energy-resilient future.