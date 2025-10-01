Centuries-old horse parade Dasara tradition held in Maddikera

Maddikerra: The ancient royal tradition of horse parade (Paruveta) was performed on Vijayadashami at Maddikera village in Kurnool district, drawing large crowds from surrounding areas.

The custom, rooted in the legacy of the Yadava rulers, continues to be observed with grandeur by their descendants. As part of the ritual, members of three royal families, Pedda Nagiri, Chinna Nagiri, and Vemana Nagiri will offer special prayers at the Bhogeshwara temple in Bojjanayanapeta before setting out on horseback.

The procession, covering a distance of about three kilometers, will culminate at Maddikera, where the family reaching first was declared victorious. Dressed in traditional attire, the royal heirs display their regal bearing while members of the Maddi community, clad as armed escorts, accompany them in ceremonial fashion.

The event attracts thousands of spectators who gather to witness the spectacular parade.

Preparations for the occasion had already began weeks in advance, with royal families spending significant amounts to procure and train horses from Maharashtra, Karnataka, and other regions. Special attention is given to training and conditioning the horses to ensure a successful performance during the festivities.

Police personnel will be deployed in large numbers to maintain law and order and ensure smooth conduct of the event.

The horse parade, a hallmark of the region’s cultural heritage, continues to symbolize the martial spirit and royal traditions of the Yadava rulers, making it one of the most anticipated highlights of the Dasara celebrations in Kurnool district.