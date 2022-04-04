Ch Srikanth appointed Vizag Police Commissioner

Vijayawada: As part of the reorganisation of districts from 13 to 26, the government has transferred IPS officers in the State. Some IPS officers have retained their positions and will continue in the same job.

Some other IPS officers have been transferred and posted as the SPs of districts. The newly posted officers will start the administrative activities from Monday. Some IPS officers have assumed charge on Sunday. Following is the list of superintendents/commissioners of the police districts.

G R Radhika, Superintendent of Police, CID, has been transferred and posted as SP, Srikakulam. M Deepika, SP, Vizianagaram, has been retained in the post.

Ch Srikanth, IGP, SIB, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam. Sathish Kumar, Additional SP, SEB, Visakhapatnam is transferred and posted as SP, Alluri Seetharama Raju district.

Gowthami Sali, DCP (L&O), Visakhapatnam, is transferred and posted as SP, Anakapalle. M Ravindranath Babu, SP, East Godavari district has been transferred and posted as SP, Kakinada.

Aishwarya Rastogi, SP, Rajamahendravaram, has been transferred and posted as SP, East Godavari district. K S S V Subba Reddy, SP, Vigilance, Ongole, is transferred and posted as SP, Konaseema district. U Ravi Prakash, SP, V&E, is transferred and posted as SP, West Godavari district. Rahul Dev Sharma took charge as the SP of Eluru district on Sunday.

Siddharth Kaushal, SP, Krishna district has been retained in the post. Kanti Rana Tata, Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada, is retained in the post. K Arif Hafeez, SP, Guntur (Urban) has been retained in the post. Y Ravi Sankara Reddy, SP, GENCO is transferred and posted asSP, Palnadu. Vakul Jindal, SP, CMSG, Intelligence has been transferred and posted as SP, Bapatla. Malika Garg, SP, Prakasam district is retained in the post.

Ch Vijaya Rao, SP, SPSR Nellore district, has been retained in the post. P Parameswara Reddy, CSO to CM, is transferred and posted as SP, Tirupati. Y. Rishanth Reddy, ASP, SEB, Chittoor, is transferred and posted as SP, Chittoor.

V Harshavardhan Raju, DCP, Vijayawada, is transferred and posted as SP, Annamayya district.

KKN Anburajan, SP, YSR Kadapa district, has been retained in the post. Fakkeerappa Kagnelli, SP, Anantapur, is retained in the post. Rajul Dev Singh, IPS (2015), SP, Railways, Vijayawada, is transferred and posted as SP, Sri Sathya Sai district. Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy, SP, Kurnool, is retained in the post. K Raghuveera Reddy, SP, Intelligence, is transferred and posted as SP, Nandyal district.