Chakrathirtha Mukkoti organised

Tirumala : The Chakra Thirtha Mukkoti, one of the important torrent annual festivals observed in Tirumala every year in the month of Karthikai, was held on Thursday.

This sacred Chakra Thirtham, considered one among the seven Muktiprada Thirthams is lo-cated a few miles away in the southern direction of Srivari temple in the deep green woods of Seshachala ranges.

The incessant rainfalls since Wednesday made the waterfalls to live in full spate giving a visual treat to the devotees.

After the second bell in Tirumala temple, a team of temple staff reached the top of the torrent and performed special pujas, including Abhishekam to Sri Sudarshana Chakratalwar en-graved on the rocky hill along with Sri Narasimha Swamy and Anjaneya Swamy idols located in this sacred place and later prasadam was offered to the devotees.