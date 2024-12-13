Live
- TTD closes Akasaganga, Papavinasam roads
- High costs, limited results: Drone mist-spraying pilot project faces setback
- Poster war on as parties compete for voter attention
- Many dams, tanks filled as rains batter Tirupati dist
- Mayawati, Akhilesh condemn damage to Constitution replica
- Mann slams Centre over ‘one nation, one election’
- Techie suicide case: Mother-in-law flees Jaunpur home
- State government to Supreme Court: New guidelines on how to apply anti-gangster law in UP
- CM Chandrababu to unveil Vision 2047 document today in Vijayawada, traffic restrictions imposed
- State-level LIMES-2k24 inaugurated
Just In
Chakrathirtha Mukkoti organised
Incessant rains enhance the beauty of the torrent
Tirumala : The Chakra Thirtha Mukkoti, one of the important torrent annual festivals observed in Tirumala every year in the month of Karthikai, was held on Thursday.
This sacred Chakra Thirtham, considered one among the seven Muktiprada Thirthams is lo-cated a few miles away in the southern direction of Srivari temple in the deep green woods of Seshachala ranges.
The incessant rainfalls since Wednesday made the waterfalls to live in full spate giving a visual treat to the devotees.
After the second bell in Tirumala temple, a team of temple staff reached the top of the torrent and performed special pujas, including Abhishekam to Sri Sudarshana Chakratalwar en-graved on the rocky hill along with Sri Narasimha Swamy and Anjaneya Swamy idols located in this sacred place and later prasadam was offered to the devotees.