Chakravarthy takes charge as Task Force SP

Tirupati: K Chakravarthy took charge as SP of RSASTF (Red Sanders Anti-smuggling Task Force) here on Friday.

Chakravarthy, who was working as Eluru ASP, was promoted and posted as Task Force SP replacing Meda Sundar Rao who was transferred to State Intelligence, Amaravati. Speaking on the occasion, Chakravarthy said he will do his best for the prevention of red sanders smuggling from Seshachalam Hill forests.

New strategies will be formulated against the red sanders smuggling and the smugglers will be dealt with an iron hand, he said. Task Force officials and personnel congratulated the new SP after he assumed office.