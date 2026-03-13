  1. Home
Chalivendram centre set up in Tirupati

  13 March 2026
Chalivendram centre set up in Tirupati
Tirupati: TTD Board Member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy inaugurated a Chalivendram centre near AD Building here on Thursday, established by TTD Employees Welfare Association (TTDEWA) and Cheerla Charitable Foundation. Bhanu Prakash lauded Cheerla Kiran and the TTDEWA team for providing relief from summer heat and quenching public thirst. He urged youth to set up more such centres across Tirupati.

TTDEWA general secretary Vankipuram Pavan, treasurer Gunturu Rekha and others were also present.

