Chandrababu accused YSRCP govt. of undermining BCs, says their priority reduced

TDP national president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu has accused Jagan of undermining the BCs. Chandrababu participated in the meeting of BCs held at Jangareddygudem and flagged the CM.



He said reservations for BCs have been reduced and political priority has been reduced and opined that BCs will get better recognition only when they grow economically.

Recalling that he had implemented Adharana scheme for BCs, he said that Rs. 34,400 crores have been implemented for BCs sub plan and questioned whether Jagan spent a single rupee more than anyone else for BCs who are 50 percent in population. He demanded that white paper should be released on how much was spent on 140 BC castes.

He said that out of 37 members in TTD, only three posts were given to BCs. "I am not against any caste; TDP is a party committed to social justice," Naidu said adding that CM, DGP, CS, all departmental ministers and clerks all belong to YS Jagan's district.

The TDP chief said that the party has clean sweeped in twin Godavari districts in 2014 and expressed confidence that it would repeat again.