- Dalai Lama congratulates PM Modi after election results
- Chandrika Ravi Becomes The First Indian Actress To Host A Radio Show In The US
- Nourish Your Skin Naturally: 5 Ayurvedic Tips for Dry Skin
- Should You Drink Sugarcane Juice in Summer? Benefits and Side Effects
- Odisha awaits new BJP CM
- Porsche case: Minor accused's remand to juvenile home extended by a week
- Dutch PM calls PM Modi, congratulates on election victory
- Parties should settle their cases through Lok Adalat
- BRS MLA s face significant set bac
- AYUSH Deputy Director Hemalatha met the Collector to organize Pancha Karma
Chandrababu addresses media after historic victory
After a unprecedented victory in the Andhra Pradesh assembly and parliament elections, Chandrababu Naidu has addressing the media ahead of his his visit to Delhi. He is briefing the media on how the things have favoured the TDP and lauded the people for their commitment in voting against the atrocities.
