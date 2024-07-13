Chandrababu arrives at Kolanukonda Hare Krishna Gokul Kshetra

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu visited Tadepalli mandal Kolanukonda Hare Krishna Gokul Kshetra on Saturday morning to participate in the installation program of Ananta Sesha in the sanctum sanctorum of the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple. The event was attended by Ministers Savitha, Narayana, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, and former Chief Justice NV Ramana.

Vedic scholars greeted the AP CM with temple etiquette and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu took part in the Lok Kalyanardham Purnahuti programme during his visit. The ceremony was held to mark the construction of the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in the district.

The presence of the Chief Minister and other dignitaries added a sense of grandeur to the event, and it was a momentous occasion for the residents of Tadepalli mandal. The installation of Ananta Sesha signifies an important milestone in the development of the temple and is expected to attract devotees from far and wide.

