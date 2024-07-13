Live
- Govt may tweak laws to push banking sector reforms in Budget session
- Free entry for fans in Women’s T20 Asia Cup; India vs Pakistan on July 19
- Akshaya Patra Foundation to launch sustainability projects
- "CM Chandrababu Naidu is the Brand Ambassador of Andhra Pradesh: Minister TG Bharat"
- Reporting date extended for DOST-2024
- Vijayawada: New CP assumes charge
- Moulding grad students into all-round professionals
- Google Pixel 9 Series Prices Leak Before Launch: What to Expect
- Chandrababu inaugurates Ananta sesha at Harekrishna Gokula Kshetra, says no obstacles for good deeds in AP
- ‘It’s people who won in this election’
Just In
Chandrababu arrives at Kolanukonda Hare Krishna Gokul Kshetra
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu visited Tadepalli mandal Kolanukonda Hare Krishna Gokul Kshetra on Saturday morning to participate in the installation program of Ananta Sesha in the sanctum sanctorum of the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu visited Tadepalli mandal Kolanukonda Hare Krishna Gokul Kshetra on Saturday morning to participate in the installation program of Ananta Sesha in the sanctum sanctorum of the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple. The event was attended by Ministers Savitha, Narayana, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, and former Chief Justice NV Ramana.
Vedic scholars greeted the AP CM with temple etiquette and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu took part in the Lok Kalyanardham Purnahuti programme during his visit. The ceremony was held to mark the construction of the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in the district.
The presence of the Chief Minister and other dignitaries added a sense of grandeur to the event, and it was a momentous occasion for the residents of Tadepalli mandal. The installation of Ananta Sesha signifies an important milestone in the development of the temple and is expected to attract devotees from far and wide.