Chandrababu challenges CM Jagan to prove Insider Trading charges against TDP in Amaravati

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu toured Tuluru on Monday while the protest being held on Capital issue in Amaravati. Babu participated in a dharna held by farmers against the three capitals. Speaking on the occasion, Chandrababu challenged CM Jagan to prove the allegation on TDP of insider trading in Amaravati.

Chandrababu said that he thought Amaravati was a metropolis and thought it would stay in history. "Farmers have given over 33 thousand acres of land for capital. The land pooling package has been announced with the intention of doing injustice to the farmers, " Naidu asserted.

Now the Jagan government is acting at his will, he said. Naidu alleged that GN Rao committee stood by Jagan ideology and delivered the report. The TDP chief said that he has started building capital without any cost.