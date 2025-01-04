Chandrababu Congratulates Shyamala on Her Historic 150 km Swim

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended warm congratulations to Shyamala 52 for her historic 150 km swim. He praised her determination and resilience, stating that her achievement is a shining example for future generations to aspire to.

In a remarkable display of courage and determination, Goli Shyamala Garu, at the age of 52, has successfully completed an arduous 150 km swim from Visakhapatnam to Kakinada. Over the span of six grueling days, Shyamala faced numerous challenges but emerged victorious, showcasing not only her extraordinary spirit but also the essence of Nari Shakti.

Her inspiring journey has captured the hearts of millions, serving as a testament to the strength of the human spirit. Through her achievement, Shyamala has also brought attention to the vital need for the protection of marine life, emphasizing the importance of preserving our oceans.