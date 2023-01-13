Chandrababu conveys Bhogi and Sankranti wishes to Telugu people

Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu has extended Bhogi-Sankranti greetings to the Telugu people. On this occasion, he told the media on Friday that Sankranti gifts were given on the day of celebration in the homes of the poor when TDP was in power.

Stating that Sankranti means progress and a festival that is expected to bring progress in terms of wealth and culture, Naidu said that people of all walks of life should celebrate the festival happily without any discrimination between rich and poor. He said that the tradition of giving festive gifts to the poor was started for the first time during the TDP regime.

The TDP chief said that not only on Sankranthi but also Ramadhan and Christmas gifts have been provided to the poor. He said that Rs.350 crores were spent every year.