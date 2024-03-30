Chandrababu defends electoral alliance with BJP, JSP

Vinjamuru(Nellore district): Defending the electoral alliance with BJP, TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu stated that he has no alternative in the interest of State development. As part of Praja Galam, he addressed public gathering at Vinjamuru mandal of Udayagiri constituency on Friday.

Naidu alleged that the State's exchequer has almost bankrupt following Rs 10,00,000 crore barrowings by the ruling party during its five-year regime. He lamented that future of youth became questionable in AP due to lack of employment as several industrialists now migrated to other States. “In this situation, I thought it will be highly impossible to develop the State without electoral alliance with BJP-led NDA government,” he added.

The TDP chief alleged that the government has been encouraging ganja smuggling, narcotics trading, land and sand mafia. He criticised that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was seeking public mandate by keeping YS Avinash Reddy, accused in former Minister YS Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case, in the public meeting. He demanded Jagan to ask votes only after giving clarification over who killed YS Vivekananda Reddy and why he is protecting Viveka murder accused.

Pointing out seizure of over 25,000 kg narcotics by Central Bureau of Investigation recently, the TDP chief asserted that as the CM, Jagan should take the responsibility for this incident.

Chandrababu opined that drinking and agriculture water problems might have not arisen for dry spell lands like Udayagiri, if only the connectivity of rivers completed during his rule. However, he assured that after TDP, BJP and JSP alliance establishes power in 202r, he will give top priority for completing river connectivity in the interest of addressing water problems. He assured that north feeder canal of Somasila Project, Pedddi Reddy Palli Reservoir and Velugonda Project would be completed to provide water for drinking and agriculture purposes in Udayagiri constituency.

Chandrababu appealed people to exercise their franchise in favor of TDP nominees Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy for Nellore MP seat and Kakarla Suresh for Udayagiri Assembly segments in the elections.